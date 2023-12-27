16-year-old boy shot, killed in Compton: LASD investigates

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male juvenile.

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of West Corregidor St in Compton regarding a call about a gunshot victim.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 just before 5:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that a Black 16-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators also located a male adult victim at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe that both victims were involved in a physical altercation when a male suspect opened fire on them.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.