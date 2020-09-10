Company launches program to clean up PPE litter

Los Angeles County is taking personal protective equipment (PPE) litter seriously and so is one company hoping to make a difference doing what they can to clean up our streets.

The LA City Council passed a motion that raised the fine for littering your personal protective equipment. Those who drop a mask or a glove could be fined $250; a penalty which used to be $200.



Leo Friedman, the CEO of iPromo pivoted his business when the pandemic hit.

"When COVID-19 hit, where do you get promotional products and corporate gifts at offices and trade shows? Those things are not a thing in 2020," Friedman said.



So, Leo started another thing so ensure he kept his company open.



"Masks, gloves, sanitizers, thermometers...you name it. So we’ve sold over one hundred million pieces of PPE at this point," he said.



But that created another problem -- this time for the environment.



"We see a lot of trash on the ground specifically PPE trash. We are looking to get rid of a million litter off the streets," he explained.



And now, they are getting all of us involved in the effort.



"For every five pieces of masks or gloves you pick up, we'll donate a mask to a charity in need. Feeding America. No Kid Hungry," he said.



iPromo is committed to giving away $250,000 masks. Here's how you can help:



Walk around your neighborhood and safely pick up any discarded PPE you see. Snap a picture and send it to iPromo. They will then donate the masks to a charity.



"We're calling it doubling the good. You pick up the masks. We'll donate and we want a thousand copy cats we want other businesses and other people to get involved," he explained.



The best way to avoid littering our streets -- buy reusable masks! Wash them often and you don't have to worry about littering.