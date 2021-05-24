Community members go door-to-door to encourage South LA residents to get vaccine

They walk up and down the streets of South Los Angeles, knocking on the door of every apartment and house – asking people if they had their coronavirus vaccine.

Outreach workers from Community Coalition have been doing this for two months. The group's goal is to knock on every door in 15 zip codes – areas where Latinos and Blacks are vaccinated at much lower rates than Whites or residents of Asian descent – by Wednesday, June 30.

It’s tricky, as you can see in our piece, but they have already reached the halfway point of their goal, talking to over 11,000 people and setting up hundreds of appointments. They also help families with other COVID-19 related resource information, like help with rent and food.

As most of the volunteers are from the community, they tell FOX 11 that their mission to get neighbors vaccinated is not only personal but also rewarding.

