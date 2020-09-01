Community honors Conception boat fire victims one year later

One year ago on Wednesday was California’s deadliest maritime disaster in modern-day history. Amid the virus era, the community is honoring the 34 victims who died aboard a scuba dive boat off the Santa Barbara coast in a virtual commemoration.

At the end of the jetty at the Santa Barbara Sandspit, is a memorial for the victims of the Conception boat fire. Among them, 41-year-old marine biologist Kristy Finstad, who was supposed to lead scuba divers off Santa Cruz Island through one of the best underwater ecosystems on the planet that Labor Day morning.

“She led people into experience in their own lives that they wouldn’t normally be comfortable doing, such as more advanced diving, explorations, safaris or any kind of adventure you can think of,” says Finstad’s brother, Brett Harmeling.

“Kristy is the kind of person you would want to be doing it with.”At 3:30 am on September 2nd, the 75-foot Conception caught fire, killing all but five crew members.

A preliminary investigation leans towards the fire starting from camera lithium-ion batteries that were charging overnight for the scuba dive.

“One of my friends was supposed to be working on that boat so it hits home for all of us to just think about all the families that were lost,” says Santa Barbara local Marina Mark. “It’s so tragic. Walking by the memorial today is pretty heavy.”Victims’ family members have flown in from around the country to go on a memorial scuba dive trip together for their loved ones Wednesday near the accident site.

At the same time, at the end of the jetty, the city is having a virtual memorial service and plaque dedication to honor the incredible lives lost. A year later, the boat company,

Truth Aquatics is still not operating and the community still torn apart by this tragic accident that took 34 lives who were doing what they love most.“She lived like most people dream,” says Harmeling about his sister.

“Her mark is still here energetically and spiritually.”The NTSB will be revealing the results of its investigation on the accident on October 20th.

To watch the virtual memorial that starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday, you can go to www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CityTV or https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register