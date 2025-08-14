Woman feared to have been trafficked found safe

The Brief A young woman, believed to have been trafficked in Los Angeles for three years, is returning home to Idaho with the help of the Santa Monica Coalition. Her parents, who recently reconnected with her, are relieved and grateful for her safe return. The Santa Monica Coalition assisted in her rescue and fears she may be linked to a recent sex trafficking case involving South L.A. gang members.



FOX 11 was exclusively at LAX Thursday evening as a young woman, who some fear has been trafficked on the streets of Los Angeles the last three years, is now flying home.

"I love my parents, and I'm happy to be going home," said Jane Doe.

We're keeping the 21-year-old's name and identity anonymous for her safety and because she could be a victim of sex crimes.

While Doe chose not to publicly share what she has experienced, the woman did admit she was "happy to get away from the people she was with."

On Thursday evening, she was scheduled to board a flight home to her parents in Idaho.

"She's been lost in L.A. on the streets [and] been homeless for years," said Ross, her father. "Finally, we got in contact with her."

The couple's daughter ran away as a teenager and ended up in Los Angeles.

"She's been through a lot of traumatic experiences out there," said Grace, her mother. "We're just happy she's getting home safe."

According to Grace and Ross, they recently learned about the Santa Monica Coalition and their homeless family reunification program. Then, once their daughter contacted them for help, they called the Santa Monica Coalition for a flight home.

"Last night she was in a hospital, barely surviving," said John Alle from the Santa Monica Coalition. "She was rescued, treated, and she's on a plane. It's a miracle from God."

Alle says his team got the call while the 21-year-old was hospitalized. The same day, 11 South L.A. gang members were arrested for federal sex trafficking charges. Alle fears, from what he has heard, she could be one of their victims.

"From what she told us, she knew a lot about [that case]," said Alle. "More than someone off the street would know. She was reluctant to talk, and we didn't push, but she knew exactly what was going on."

Thursday evening, Doe's parents were packing up to go pick up their daughter at the airport. Their first time together as a family in three years.

"I've been worried about her," said Grace. "We're just so thankful to have her back and safe. What a wonderful day."