Community Champions: Plus Me Project

Call it storytelling with greater purpose. The Plus Me Project was launched by a college student at Los Angeles' Occidental College in Eagle Rock. Richard Reyes has since graduated but continues his mission to encourage college by telling his own story.

Reyes, because of his childhood and neighborhood background, never dreamed he could go to college. While in school he found a calling to share that story and inspire high school kids like him to think big. It starts with exploring and understanding their own personal journey and putting that down on paper.

The Plus Me Project encourages kids to document their childhood and life story. Some will go on to use that documentation in the applications for college.

The Plus Me Project now has staff, a program journal, and volunteer guest speakers. It's to be a voice for youth that Richard felt he didn't have.

While in college, he decided to share his story of making it to college by reaching out to local schools asking if he could talk to students. That turned into a nonprofit.

The Plus Me Project was picked by Los Angeles' Super Bowl Host Committee to be a Legacy Champion. The program tied to the NFL named just 56 LA nonprofits ahead of Super Bowl LVI to receive a $10,000 grant at SoFi Stadium this summer and a professionally produced promo video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmt_QJkrNcM

Plus Me is also coaching the next generation. At its kisten events, they award scholarships. Their motto "where every story matters."

