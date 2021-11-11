Community Champions: Inside the Super Bowl Legacy program

The Super Bowl is less than 100 days away. Already, 56 local organizations have reason to be excited.

They were chosen for a Legacy Program ahead of Super Bowl LVI with grants going to non-profit organizations making an impact on underserved communities.

In this Community Champions segment, FOX 11 meets up with a member of the LA Super Bowl host committee. Renata Semril is on the team making sure a legacy of social impact will be left behind.

She says 'to be part of the Super Bowl in LA... I pinch myself."

The committee got over 400 admissions for it's Legacy Program. Each of the Legacy Champions was given a professionally produced video. Each organization got a $10,000. In the end, six of them will be chosen for a total of $50,000 each.

One goal Semril says was to find grassroots organizations that "we hadn't heard from before." Visit lasuperbowlhc.com for video profiles of each of these community hero organizations.

Community Champions airs each week on FOX 11 News and is sponsored by Southern California Helpful Honda Dealers.

