4 dead in California mass shooting at child's birthday party

At least four people are dead, and 10 others are hurt in a shooting that broke out at a child's birthday party in Stockton, California.

The Stockton Police Department responded to a call around 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 29 near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in California's Central Valley region.

According to Stockton PD, four people were confirmed dead during the early stages of the investigation.

What they're saying:

Stockton's Vice Mayor Jason Lee revealed on social media that the shooting took place at a children's birthday party.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the people killed in the shooting. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.