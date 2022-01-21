Community Champions: 2nd Call, Part 2

Locking up at Leimert Park each evening is an honor for two men who'd been locked up. Keeping the park safe is part of their contribution to the community they grew up in and part of the legacy of an organization named 2nd Call.

It was founded by one of those men, Skipp Townsend. The second man, Howard James is a 2nd Call success story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community Champions: 2nd Call, a nonprofit works to uplift ex-offenders

Both have the keys to the park and each night James closes the large door gates and puts key to padlock. Each day he's at the park connecting with members of the community, keeping it safe, sharing services, and keeping it free of homeless encampments.

James takes great pride as a leader in Leimert Park, after 36 years in prison. He shares his story in hopes that it will help others. He knew Townsend before his time behind bars and when he got out, found his old friend and knew he wanted to make a difference. Saving lives is the mission of the 2nd Call organization that largely works with ex-offenders. James does mentoring work too.

Skipp Townsend is the founder and executive director, after serving time himself. His nonprofit was recognized this summer for leaving a legacy of good by the NFL and LA's Super Bowl Host Committee. 2nd Call was among 56 Los Angeles organizations honored at SoFi Stadium this summer ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Each nonprofit was awarded a $10,000 grant, then six of those organizations were named for $50,000 grants.

2nd Call was one of them, accepting on the field just before Christmas. Townsend guesses they've changed the lives of 2,000 or 3,000 people.

Their door is open largely to people who'd been in prison. It starts with their classes with "re-entry life skills, family violence programs that we have." 2nd Call has evolved into creating careers in construction but it all starts with life skills.

Anthony Fagan, 33, got his construction career through 2nd Call. He too shares his story of healing through the very classes in which he is now a facilitator.

Fagan is there each Thursday to help others with a second chance. He's not only the pride of the program, he wears a prestigious title at work, "construction supervisor."

He's proof that there is life beyond incarceration and ways to uplift others wanting a way up.

Each week in Community Champions, FOX 11 will showcase another grant recipient leading up to Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.