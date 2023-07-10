Communities mourn Murrieta plane crash victims

Communities across Southern California are mourning the deaths of six people who were killed in a fiery plane crash in Murrieta over the weekend. Among the dead include several couples leaving behind in total more than 10 children.

The crash happened early Saturday morning at French Valley Airport. Authorities responded to the area near Auld and Briggs roads around 4:16 a.m. after it was reported the Cessna C550 business jet had crashed.

The plane, which had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas roughly 40 minutes earlier, erupted into flames and burned around an acre of brush in the area, officials said, killing all six people on board.

Those victims have been identified as 33-year-old Abigail Tellez-Vargas of Murrieta; 25-year-old Riese Lenders of Rancho Palos Verdes; 32-year-old Manuel Vargas-Regalado of Temecula; 31-year-old Lindsey Gleiche of Huntington Beach; 51-year-old Alma Razick of Temecula and 46-year-old Abraham Razick also of Temecula.

Abraham Razick was the owner of Fullerton Ford and a Marine veteran. He and his wife Alma Razick leave behind four children.

Riese Lenders was co-piloting the plane along with Manuel Vargas. Lenders had gotten his pilot's license in April of this year, according to records from the Federal Aviation Administration, while Vargas was an experienced pilot.

Vargas and his wife Abigail Tellez-Vargas leave behind seven children all under the age of 11.

Gleiche was the girlfriend of the plane's owner, Michael Morris, who was not on the plane.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.