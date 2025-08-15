Comedian Paul Rodriguez arrested again in Burbank

article

The Brief Actor-comedian Paul Rodriguez, 70, was arrested in Burbank on a possible drug possession charge. The arrest followed a police investigation where suspected fentanyl was found in a woman’s purse in the car he was in. This is his second drug-related arrest in Burbank this year; he was cited and released the morning after his arrest.



Actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez was arrested in Burbank again on suspicion of narcotics possession.

What we know:

According to sheriff's online jail records, Rodriguez, 70, was arrested by Burbank police around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11.

A witness reportedly called police to report that Rodriguez and a woman appeared to be intoxicated after leaving a restaurant.

Police located them in a car in a parking structure and found what was believed to be fentanyl in the woman's purse.

The backstory:

Rodriguez was previously arrested in Burbank in March on suspicion of drug possession.

That arrest occurred after a vehicle in which he was a passenger was stopped for a code violation, and narcotics were found during a subsequent search, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Comedian Paul Rodriguez arrested in Burbank for drug possession

In addition to his more than 30-year career as a stand-up comedian, Rodriguez has appeared in over 40 films and numerous TV shows.

The Mexico native, who was raised in Los Angeles, is also known for his charitable work. In 1992, he received the Ruben Salazar Award for Communications from UnidosUS.