What can be done to stop street takeovers?

Wild video shows a guy pointing a gun at a group, while hanging out the car window, doing donuts in the intersection.

This latest street takeover (sideshow) took place on Century and San Pedro Sunday night.

It's the third one in South LA in the last week.

"And if something happens where they lose traction or gain traction and that vehicle suddenly goes into the crowd, it could be catastrophic and we have seen that on occasion," said Capt. Andy Neiman with LAPD Valley Traffic.

We saw it in October. Police say a street takeover took the life of 53-year-old Connie Levinson. Her husband and two teenage sons are trying to figure out how to live the rest of their lives without her.

"She was a go-getter and still a wonderful mother who would move heaven and earth for them and trying to be half a mom to them if at all possible," said Connie's husband Greg Levinson.

Connie was a civil engineer and nail tech for fun. She was promoting a new product at a pop-up at Foxy’s in Van Nuys when detectives say an 18-year-old crashed his Chevy Tahoe into the sports bar, killing her.

Often fueled by social media attention, LAPD says street racing has increased 27% in the last year.

Last week, another street-takeover on San Pedro and Manchester, where about 200 people ignored officers for a good 10 minutes before they dispersed to another location.

A third in Compton ended in a crash.

The San Fernando Valley is another sideshow hotspot.

"Don’t come to the Valley. If you come to the Valley we’re going to take your cars when we can and we’re going to put you in jail when we can," said Capt. Neiman.

The punishment is usually just a 30-day car impound, something law enforcement, Levinson, and lawmakers agree just isn’t harsh enough.

"We saw this with the ‘Fast and the Furious’ series where drifting became very popular and now we see drifting as a pro sport. I honestly believe that these individuals, although they’re engaging in really dangerous behavior on our streets, many are very talented drivers and could create a sport out of what they’re doing. We just need to find that avenue so that we can channel that behavior in a more positive way," said Capt. Neiman.

It's all so families like the Levinsons’ don’t have to go through the same immeasurable pain.

"It’s tragic and senseless and no need for this to be going on. There’s much better things people can be doing than people sitting in car and doing donuts and waving guns around," said Greg Levinson.

