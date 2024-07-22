Columbia Fire in Riverside County prompts evacuation warning

Crews are battling the Columbia Fire in Riverside County Monday, less than 24 hours after two other separate fires broke out in the area Sunday.

The Columbia Fire was reported just after 8 a.m. near Columbia and Michigan avenues, east of Highgrove, according to Cal Fire. At last check, the fire had burned 57 acres and was 35% contained.

An evacuation warning has been issued for ZONE RIV-0124, RIV-0125, RIV-0127.

To view a map of the affected zones, tap or click here.

#ColumbiaFIRE [UPDATE]: An intel flight has mapped the fire at 57 acres and 35% contained. Firefighters are making good progress on containment lines. The evacuation warnings remain in place.

In Riverside, the Hawarden Fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Hawarden Drive and Mary Street Sunday, within the Alessandro Heights neighborhood, according to the Riverside Fire Department. The fire burned approximately 527 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday morning.

East of Corona, the Eagle Fire continues to burn near Eagle Canyon and Cajalco roads, which connect Corona to Lake Matthews. According to fire officials, the fire has burned 1,609 acres and is 50% contained as of Monday morning. All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings.



