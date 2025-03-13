Parents outraged over video showing fight at middle school in Colton

Parents at a middle school in San Bernardino County are outraged after a video surfaced of a student beating another.

What we know:

The incident happened earlier this week at Jehue Middle School in Colton.

In the video, a male student is seen pulling a smaller female student by the hair as other students laugh, some even using racial slurs.

Students posted cell phone video of the fight between the two 14-year-olds, which has angered parents and activists. They point to the large male, at one point, slamming the much smaller framed female onto a desk, knocking her out.

Community speaks out

What they're saying:

Parents and activists held a press conference outside the school demanding action. They also say they are upset that the substitute teacher who was in the classroom was never seen intervening.

"It just escalated, the substitute teacher did not bother," said parent Elena Tapia.

"I was trying to help because I was worried about her. I was seeing if she was OK, so I took her to the office," said student Rosemary Hidalgo.

"The video speaks for itself, so I don't care who started or how it started. We saw the video. This victim is the young female student who was knocked unconscious on videotape," Najee Ali with Project Islamic Hope stated.

Activists are demanding the student be suspended and arrested for racial assault.

Parents have also reported that the boy may have been bullying others.

Investigation ongoing

Rialto Unified District officials sent FOX 11 a statement saying the incident is being investigated.

Colton Police also sent a statement, telling us that they are taking into account statements from witnesses who claim the girl hit the boy several times in the head with a metal object before the fight began.

"Officers responded to the school and conducted a thorough investigation. This included a statement from the teacher, who was present, and multiple other witnesses. As a result of the investigation, both students were issued citations and released to their parents. It is important to recognize this incident is still being investigated and the Colton Police Department is working in collaboration with the Rialto Unified School District. The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Division, for review," the statement from the police department read.

The boy was cited for assault with a deadly weapon, while the girl was cited for battery on school grounds.