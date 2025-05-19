Colombian narco-terrorists charged in federal indictment

article

Federal authorities announced two Colombian nationals, described as narco-terrorists, have been charged in a six-count indictment.

What we know:

Jacobo Idrobo Arredondo, 39, known as "Marlon Vásquez," and Juan Diego Palta Montero, 26, known as "Ñeque," are accused of leading a cocaine-manufacturing ring that trades drugs for firearms to support terrorist activities in Colombia, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Arredondo and Montero are senior members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP).

The charges include attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to engage in narco-terrorism, and conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine for unlawful importation. Arredondo faces an additional charge of possession of firearms, machine guns, and destructive devices in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Both men are believed to be in Colombia and remain at large.

The indictment, unsealed on May 5, describes FARC-EP as a dissident faction of the FARC terrorist group, which rejected a 2016 peace agreement with the Colombian government. FARC-EP is considered Colombia’s most powerful and violent dissident group, responsible for assassinations, extortion, hostage-takings, and armed assaults. The group targets Colombian government and military personnel but has also attacked infrastructure, civilians, and U.S. military personnel in Colombia.

Four other Colombian nationals were charged in a related indictment. Jorge Eliecer Luque Monsalve, 53, known as "Jorge Col," and Rubén Darío García Londoño, 41, known as "Bencho," were arrested by Colombian authorities. García has been extradited to the U.S. and appeared in court in Los Angeles on May 5, pleading not guilty. His trial is set for July 1.

An indictment is an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

(U.S. Department of Justice)

FARC-EP uses propaganda videos to assert control over Colombia, threaten rivals, and recruit young Colombians. Idrobo has appeared as a primary speaker in some of these videos. The group controls a region responsible for producing about 70% of Colombia’s cocaine.

The backstory:

Designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. in December 2021, FARC-EP collaborates with other terrorist organizations, including the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

From March 2023 to March 2024, Idrobo and Palta allegedly attempted to provide FARC-EP with thousands of rounds of ammunition, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, grenades, and machine guns, obtained by trading cocaine manufactured in Colombia-based laboratories.

In May 2023, a drug deal in Colombia involved seven kilograms of cocaine intended for importation into the U.S., including Southern California, exchanged for Colombian pesos worth approximately $10,715.

In December 2023, a co-conspirator traveled to the Czech Republic on Idrobo’s behalf to inspect weapons for the cocaine trade. Discussions included plans to use rocket-propelled grenade launchers against Colombian government targets.

Later that month, investigators said the defendants distributed approximately 21 kilograms of cocaine, packaged with images of the Hollywood sign, to a buyer.

(U.S. Department of Justice)

The investigation is being led by the DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division and Bogotá Country Office, with assistance from Colombian and Czech authorities, and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.