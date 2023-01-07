College Football Playoff honors Inglewood teacher

SoCal will take center stage in the sports world Monday as the College Football Playoff (CFP) national championship will be held at SoFi Stadium.

The CFP leaves a legacy in each host city and this year, it's honoring 46 teachers and giving their schools $20,000 in grants.

Teacher and cross country/girls track coach Reginald Bellamy is helping put Inglewood high on the map.

"Last year was our first year of having cross-country at Inglewood in 11 years," he says.

Bellamy is among the legacy teachers celebrated ahead of college football's biggest game. USC helped launch the CFP legacy program at their football home opener in September.

Henree Haitkin, a P.E. teacher at Luther Burbank Middle School, is another passionate advocate of mixing sports with education. Twenty-three of the honorees were recognized on the field at USC’s halftime.

The CFP national title game is January 9. LA’s host committee includes the LASEC and LA84 Foudation with the theme being, Champions Educate Here.