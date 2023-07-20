Colin Walker: Search continues in Monrovia for missing hiker

A search was continuing Thursday for a hiker who went missing over the weekend after being seen near a Monrovia Canyon Park trailhead.

Colin Walker, 53, of South Pasadena, was last seen about 6:25 a.m. Saturday as he was leaving his vehicle for a hike near a trailhead in the 900 block of Ridgeside Drive. His family reported him missing on Monday.

Various agencies embarked on a search, including personnel from the South Pasadena Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, and three other regional rescue teams.

According to South Pasadena police, Walker is an avid hiker known to frequent area mountain ranges.

Conditions in the search area were described as severe, with intense heat, thick brush and dangerous terrain, and the operation was being conducted only by professionals, with no volunteers.