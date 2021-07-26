Search suspended for missing swimmer in water near Santa Monica Pier

Authorities suspended their search efforts Monday for a reportedly missing swimmer in the water near the Santa Monica Pier. The initial report indicated that a woman was seen Sunday night in the water clinging to pilings.

A passerby informed lifeguards about 8:45 p.m. Sunday about the woman in the water, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

"Someone saw someone hanging off one of the pier pilings last night and a wave came. And the person was knocked off the pier piling and they weren’t seen again," said Capt. Lidia Barillas, LA County Fire Department Lifeguard Specialist. "And it's a reminder for the folks that during nighttime hours or when lifeguards are not on duty, please stay out of the water."

As of about 11:30 p.m., divers from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and Harbor Patrol and a helicopter were called off the search and the Coast Guard took over with its own helicopter, the 87-foot patrol boat Halibut and a 25-foot boat, said Petty Officer Richard Brahm.

After daybreak Monday, divers resumed the search efforts, according to the county fire department. Also involved in the search were personnel from Baywatch Del Rey, the Santa Monica Police Department Harbor Patrol and the USCG.

Los Angeles County Lifeguards said shortly after 9 a.m. Monday that search efforts were suspended "pending further information."

The Coast Guard asked that anyone with information call 310-521-3815.

CNS contributed to this report.