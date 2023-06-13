Coachella 2024 dates announced

Fans awaiting the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - some good news for you!

Dates for the 2024 festival have been announced.

The festival returns to the Empire Polo Club the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Advance ticket sales begin this Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. PST.

No word yet on who the headliners will be.

Coachella 2023 featured headliners Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink. Ocean canceled his second headlining set due to an apparent injury. Blink-182 replaced Ocean for the second weekend.