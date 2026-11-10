Chris Brown and Usher cancel SoFi Stadium concert amid feud rumors: TMZ

The Brief Chris Brown and Usher reportedly canceled their Nov. 16 concert at SoFi Stadium amid rumors of a feud. TMZ reported that the singers argued backstage in Atlanta over when to start their show.



Chris Brown and Usher have reportedly called off their upcoming Los Angeles concert.

According to a report from TMZ, the duo canceled their upcoming Nov. 16 show at SoFi Stadium. The cancellation comes in the wake of the singers' "ongoing feud," TMZ added in its report.

According to TMZ, the two got into a heated backstage argument during their tour stop in Atlanta earlier in the month.

"The two singers have yet to sit down and hash things out following their dispute, with one source describing their relationship as 'still icy,'" TMZ wrote in its Nov. 10 report.

TMZ reports the argument allegedly stemmed from Usher wanting to start the duo's show on time, but Chris wanted to delay the start time so fans who were stuck in the Atlanta traffic could catch the performance on time.

What we don't know:

Earlier in the month, Chris Brown appeared to have denied the rumors of his alleged feud with Usher, writing "Internet 🧢. Don't fall for it," in a temporary Instagram story.

The cap emoji in Brown's message insinuated at the time that the Atlanta incident was mere rumor. Outside of Brown's brief Instagram story, neither singer has issued joint statements addressing the rumors of their feud. Usher has not issued a public statement in response to Brown or the duo's rumored tension.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.