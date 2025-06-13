Club World Cup matches start this weekend, 1 year before the 2026 World Cup

article

The Brief This weekend is the start of the FIFA Club World Cup. It also marks one year until North America hosts the FIFA World Cup. Stadiums across the U.S., including Pasadena's Rose Bowl, will be hosting matches.



The best in pro soccer is here in the United States in a big way! This weekend is the start of FIFA Club World Cup, ahead of the iconic FIFA World Cup in just one year!

Anyone not sure what the difference is? Think a championship for your favorite hometown team, like the Lakers, versus your nation, like Team USA.

Why you should care:

What's exciting about Club? For the first time in history, it's 32 clubs from around the globe competing for the team championship. Stadiums across the U.S. are hosting matches, like the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

"It's contagious" says former soccer pro, Tadeo Arnold. He’s from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is cheering for a club out of Rio, Flamengo. He says "we all live for (in Portuguese) futebol!"

Local perspective:

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is among the three U.S. teams invited to the competition. Tadeo, who coaches sports in Los Angeles, says "LA (LAFC) has really built a great grass-roots following in LA and domestically."

FIFA bills the Club World Cup as where "the giants of today meet the legends of tomorrow."

The month-long series of matches come ahead of next year’s World Cup hosted by North America (Canada, Mexico and the U.S.). What's the difference? Tadeo says "Club World Cup is completely different because you don't have to play for your country of origin.

What's next:

Matches here in Southern California at the Rose Bowl start Sunday with a matchup between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atlético de Madrid.

Tadeo Arnold has a youth coaching and empowerment company, Cuerpaso.