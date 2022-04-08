'Cliff rescue' underway involving child falling down steep hill in Beverly Crest

article

A "cliff rescue" is underway involving a young boy in Beverly Crest.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call a little after 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gilcrest Drive.

A woman told firefighters at the scene that her 5-year-old son fell down a steep hillside. Crews found the boy a little before 4 p.m. and are working on a roping system to save him.

LAFD said the child is conscious and might be hurt, but is expected to be OK once crews safely take him to an ambulance.

