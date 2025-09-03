Cleanup planned at Westchester business after using loudspeaker system to deter RV encampment

A business in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood has installed outdoor speakers that blast loud nature sounds throughout the day in an effort to keep an RV encampment from staying put.

However, the tactic has also sparked complaints from neighbors and even forced out a longtime taco truck.

What we know:

The warehouse, located in the 5200 block of 102nd Street, installed the "Blue Chirper" system in August. The setup includes six speakers that play looping sounds of crickets and cicadas at all hours. Management says the decision came after repeated incidents involving people from the nearby encampment, including fires, drug use, and even an assault on the warehouse’s general manager, Robert Munoz.

Munoz explained that they were inspired to install the system after seeing a news report about its use at an apartment complex. He added that, to his understanding, the sound levels are legal as long as they remain under 75 decibels.

The other side:

Some nearby tenants say the speakers have been disruptive, with sound levels occasionally spiking above 90 decibels. They claim the constant noise has become a nuisance and drove away a taco truck that had served the area for years.

People living in RVs along the encampment also report that the system has made it difficult to sleep.

What they're saying:

"I try to tune it out or leave, walk away and come back," said one woman living in an RV with her boyfriend and adult son.

"It’s just horrible, it gives you a headache."

The backstory:

This is not the first time businesses in Los Angeles have turned to noise as a deterrent. A downtown barbershop once blasted "Baby Shark" on repeat to discourage homeless individuals from gathering nearby.

Elsewhere in the city and across the country, some convenience stores and commercial properties have used classical music or other noises to discourage people from sleeping outside their doors.

What's next:

The City of Los Angeles has posted several notices about a "major cleaning" in the area on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The notice states the cleaning may include power washing and other street cleaning equipment to clean and disinfect sidewalks and alleys.