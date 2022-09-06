Classes resume after cyberattack on LAUSD's technology systems

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said they were experiencing "a fairly normal school day," Tuesday, if you think that students not being able to use their computers or laptops is fairly normal.

A cyberattack on the technology systems of the nations’ second-largest school district Monday had officials scrambling to scan all their systems, and make sure school buses knew where to pick up and deliver students, for example.

Most students we spoke to say they noticed the problem yesterday, when they couldn’t get into their Schoology sites to do assignments. All students and employees are being asked to reset their passwords, which is clogging the system — which is not surprising with approximately 540,000 and over 70,000 employees.

Parents and employees are being told that whoever hacked in did not get into their confidential information or at least nothing "that isn’t available" on social media or internet search engines.

The district has set up several hotlines for families. Those looking for information on transportation and bussing can call 800-522-8737. For everything else, you can call 213-443-1300.

Schools are open tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 7.

