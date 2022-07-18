Church youth leader accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old

article

An Azusa man was arrested after reportedly being an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

Authorities said the suspect, 61-year-old Marciano Cuellar, was arrested Friday and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for sexual battery of a minor victim. His bail is set at $50,000.

Cuellar is a church youth leader who had regular contact with minors, according to authorities, leading them to believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Brandt of the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station, at (909) 918-2305. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.