Gun registered to Christopher Dorner used in robbery of $1M watch in Beverly Hills

Two South American nationals, allegedly part of a "crime tourism" group, were charged Tuesday for the armed robbery of a $1 million watch from a man sitting on the patio of a restaurant at a Beverly Hills hotel.

The crime took a bizarre turn when officers searched the crew's Airbnb and found a handgun registered to the notorious former Los Angeles Police Officer Christopher Dorner.

Dorner is known for committing a series of murders before dying in a standoff with police in 2013, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jamer Mauricio Sepulveda Salazar, 21, of Columbia, is charged with one count of interference with commerce by robbery -- known as a federal Hobbs Act crime -- and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; and Jesus Eduardo Padron Rojas, 19, of Venezuela, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery.

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 7, the victim was sitting with his wife and two daughters on the patio of a restaurant at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel when one of the suspects allegedly approached and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him.

The alleged gunman reportedly pulled back the slide of the handgun, chambering a round. While the first suspect held the victim at gunpoint, the second suspect allegedly approached and removed a silver Patek Philippe watch, which is estimated to be worth $1 million, from the victim's wrist.

Both suspects then fled the scene and eventually entered a blue Toyota Corolla, with Sepulveda allegedly serving as the getaway driver, according to court papers.

On Saturday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at an Airbnb where the South American theft group had allegedly been staying. During the search, officers found a handgun in a bedroom that was registered to Dorner. Later that day, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly identified Sepulveda and Padron inside the vehicle.

The Equinox was allegedly linked to another armed robbery in Beverly Hills on Aug. 5, during which a $30,000 Rolex was stolen, prosecutors said.

If convicted on all counts, Sepulveda faces a sentence of up to life in federal prison, while Padron faces up to 20 years, prosecutors noted.

It was not immediately known where the suspects may have gotten Dorner's gun.