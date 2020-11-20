Christmas too early? Local families, businesses proudly spreading holiday cheer in mid-November

article

Forget Thanksgiving, in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we could all use some holiday cheer and some are already in full Christmas mode.

Alejandra Kearl showed off her Christmas tree building skills on social media.

In a normal year, the working mom of four boys would keep Christmas in December.

"It's like 'corona times,' we wanted to enjoy longer," Alejandra said.

She added with the pandemic, she doesn't go out to too many places.

The Kearls are not alone in jumping straights to Christmas in mid-November. At Kristopher Kyer's Christmas Corner in Burbank, Kristopher himself says his customers seem different in 2020.

"People have looked at me with tears and saying, 'This is what we need for normalcy. A sense of escapism, finally.'"

The popup shop is only open for four months out of the year.

Back at the Kearl home, 7-year-old Lucas helped set up the nativity scene and 10-year-old William gave mom props for doing most of this by herself.

"I think she did a very good job," William told FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna.

