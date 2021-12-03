CHP pulls over go-kart driving on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

A shocking sight on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks. Someone was driving a go-kart on the freeway and being escorted by the two other cars.

This happened Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. near Woodman Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said the stunt was done by a group of young self-described "YouTubers" looking for "fresh content."

"CHP Sgt. Geraty was on patrol along the 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks around 2am when he noticed traffic suddenly slow down," the CHP wrote on Instagram. "He then saw the little kart driving in the slow lane and exiting at Woodman Ave. surrounded to the front and back by two cars that were clearly escorting the kart. Sgt. Geraty pulled everyone over on Woodman Ave."

One driver was cited for being a minor and driving outside of his license provisions while the kart racer was cited for unlawful operation/impeding traffic.

"Absolutely zero social media content is worth putting your life or others in danger," the CHP reminded drivers.

