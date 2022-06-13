CHP officer critically shot in Studio City

article

A California Highway Patrol officer was shot in Studio City Monday night according to officials.

The officer was shot near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Landale Street in Studio City. Calls for the shooting came in just before 8 p.m. The office has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

CHP says that the officer was involved in a traffic stop when they were shot. The suspected shooter fled the scene. Officials didn't provide any information on the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.