CHP officer accused in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old boy in East Los Angeles

A coalition of East Los Angeles community activists are demanding the immediate firing of a California Highway Patrol officer who they say hit a boy on his bicycle but didn't stop to help him.

Cell phone video captured the June 27 incident during a community unity event at Whittier Boulevard and Williamson Avenue.

The video shows a CHP unit turning when 14-year-old Issac Cota appears and falls onto the street. According to family members, Isaac sustained painful injuries, including a concussion and a shoulder injury.

Community activists and the boy's mother claim that the officer didn't stop to help the boy. They also said that several individuals tried to report the hit-and-run to other officers who were patrolling the area, but not a single officer would take a report.

The activists are calling for the CHP to reveal the name of the officer who hit Isaac and did not stop to provide aid. They are calling for the officer's immediate termination as well as the officers who refused to take a report from the community.

The CHP is expected to respond as early as Friday morning.

