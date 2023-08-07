CHP looking for Ontario road rage shooting suspect

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver they say shot at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 in Ontario last week.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, on the southbound lanes of I-15. CHP officials said one driver shot at another car before driving off.

The victim's car, a Toyota Camry, was hit by gunfire, but the victim wasn't hurt. The suspect, according to CHP, was driving a white, late-model BMW, and said the car may have had "low profile tires and features a loud exhaust, making it potentially identifiable. The car was last seen heading west on the 10 Freeway, west of Archibald Avenue.

The driver of that BMW was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with short black hair.

The CHP has asked anyone with information about this road rage shooting to contact investigators at the Rancho Cucamonga area office by calling 909-980-3994.