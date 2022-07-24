CHP issues Amber Alert out of LA County for girl, mother allegedly taken by father

article

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Los Angeles County for a one-year-old girl and her mother allegedly abducted by the girl's father, according to California Highway Patrol.

Ella Gasca was taken by her father Jason Gasca on July 23 around 10 p.m. in Pico Rivera, authorities said. The victim's mother, Bianca Alvarado, was also taken, according to CHP.

The suspect vehicle is a 2015 black Nissan Sentra with California license plate 7XYZ895. If you see the suspect or the victims, call 911.

Ella Gasca is 2' tall, 29 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Disney Princess sweater and gray pants.

Bianca Alvarado is 5'1", weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie and pink shorts.

The suspect, Jason Gasca, is 5'10", 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not immediately available.

