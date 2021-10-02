CHP identifies hit-and-run suspect who killed 3 girls, injured 1 in Lucerne Valley

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Area is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect who killed three young girls and injured another in Lucerne Valley.

On June 5, 2021 four teenagers, two of whom were in a wheel chair, were walking northbound on Camp Rock Road when a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, also traveling northbound on Camp Rock Road, struck them.

CHP says the driver and passenger exited the Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene on foot.

The victims, identified by the coroner's office as Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13, died on scene. Natalie Coe, 14, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13. (Family provided photos) (FOX 11)

After months of investigating, multiple search warrants were executed to recover evidence from the crash scene and numerous interviews were conducted throughout the state, according to a statement from CHP.

They say on August 15 a no-bail arrest warrant was issued for the suspected driver, 18-year-old Santos Alejandro Jimenez-Cruz. Authorities are still searching for Jimenez-Cruz; who they say is known to live in both California and Mexico.

Jimenez-Cruz is facing three counts of vehicular homicide. CHP is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding this collision or who knows of Jimenez-Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer J. Rodriguez at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.

