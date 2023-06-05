Chiropractor pleads guilty to sexual assaults on 7 women; Worked in 4 SoCal counties

article

A 61-year-old chiropractor pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to five years in prison for sex assaults on seven women in offices throughout the Southland.

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo pleaded guilty to seven counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery by fraud and a dozen misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.

Carillo worked at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine for about four years, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. While working there he treated one patient multiple times for chronic neck pain in April and May 2021, prosecutors said.

Six other women said they were assaulted by him at the office between January and August 2021, prosecutors said.

Carillo has worked at offices in Artesia, Los Angeles, Fountain Valley, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Orange, Upland, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Placentia, Garden Grove, Riverside and Herndon, Virginia.