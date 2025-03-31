Chipotle's Burrito Vault BOGO game returns ahead of National Burrito Day

article

The Brief Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day on April 3 by announcing the return of its popular online game called the Burrito Vault. The game runs from March 31 to April 2, offering 2,500 BOGO codes per hour to the first players who correctly guess the Burrito Vault order. Outside the game, Chipotle Rewards members can enjoy a $0 delivery fee on April 3 using the code DELIVER.



Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day on April 3 by reviving its popular Burrito Vault game, offering up to 157,500 Buy-One-Get-One free entrée codes and a chance to win free burritos for a year.

The game runs from March 31 to April 2, with hourly prize drops and a $0 delivery fee offer for Chipotle Rewards members.

What we know:

Chipotle's Burrito Vault game challenges players to guess the exact burrito order combination to unlock prizes.

Starting March 31, Chipotle Rewards members can participate by visiting UnlockBurritoDay.com.

The game offers 2,500 BOGO codes per hour, with the first player each hour winning free burritos for a year.

Additionally, players who unlock the vault after BOGO codes are claimed receive 25 rewards points.

The game runs through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. On April 3, National Burrito Day, Chipotle offers a $0 delivery fee for Rewards members using the code DELIVER when ordering through Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca, or the Chipotle app.

What they're saying:

"Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement that resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time. Now, we are giving them another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos," Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, stated.

Big picture view:

The Burrito Vault game highlights Chipotle's customizable menu, featuring over 53 fresh ingredients and more than one billion possible burrito combinations.

The initiative aims to engage fans and celebrate National Burrito Day with exciting prizes and offers.

What's next:

Fans can participate in the Burrito Vault game by visiting UnlockBurritoDay.com and entering their email tied to their Chipotle Rewards account.

The $0 delivery fee offer is available on April 3, providing additional incentives for Chipotle Rewards members to enjoy their favorite burritos.