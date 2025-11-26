Chipotle offering BOGO deal on Thanksgiving Eve

article

The Brief Chipotle is offering an in-restaurant "Back Home BOGO" (Buy One Get One free) promotion on Thanksgiving Eve (November 26) from 4 p.m. to close. The company is also running a $0 delivery fee offer from November 28 through December 1 (Cyber Weekend) using the code CYBER25. Customers can get $10 off their first "Build-Your-Own Chipotle" (BYOC) digital family meal order until December 31 using the code TRYBYOC.



Chipotle has announced three separate promotions for the Thanksgiving holiday and Cyber Weekend, offering deals for both in-restaurant dining and digital orders.

Thanksgiving Eve: "Back Home BOGO"

What we know:

This offer targets friends and family reuniting on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, often called the "biggest reunion night of the year."

Offer: Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) on all entrées.

When: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, from 4 p.m. to close local time.

Where : In-restaurant only at participating U.S. locations.

Limit: Limited to five free menu items per check. (Requires the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.)

Cyber Weekend: $0 Delivery Fee

What we know:

To celebrate the start of the holiday shopping season, Chipotle is waiving the delivery fee for digital orders.

Offer: $0 Delivery Fee (Note: Higher menu prices and additional service fees still apply).

When: From Friday, November 28, through Monday, December 1, 2025.

Code: Use code CYBER25 at checkout.

Where: Orders must be placed through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

Build-Your-Own Chipotle (BYOC) Meal Offer

What we know:

The BYOC is a digital-exclusive, shareable family meal designed to serve four to six people, perfect for Friendsgiving or family gatherings.

Promotional Discount:

Offer: $10 off your first BYOC order.

Code: Use code TRYBYOC .

Duration: Valid through December 31, 2025, or until the redemption limit is reached.

The BYOC meal includes a fully customizable spread for building burrito bowls, salads, soft tacos, and nachos:

Protein (24 oz): Choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, braised beef barbacoa, or sofritas (option to add an extra 8 oz).

Staples: One choice of rice and one choice of beans.

Premium Side: Choice of guac or queso blanco.

Toppings: Choice of three salsas/toppings, shredded romaine, and cheese.

Extras: Two large bags of chips, eight soft taco tortillas, and serving supplies for six people.

What they're saying:

"For many of our guests, their hometown Chipotle is where they've created countless memories, and this Thanksgiving Eve, it's a destination where reunions can begin," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "Whether you're grabbing dinner with your childhood friends or kicking off the holiday early with relatives, our Back Home BOGO makes it easy to bring people together with real food."

What you can do:

For more information, tap or click here.