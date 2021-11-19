Chino Valley Unified students fight for transgender rights

Students are raising their voices against transphobia after a Chino Valley school board member proposed assigning bathrooms based on biological gender.

After a nearly three hour meeting Thursday night, the proposal was voted down 3-2 and transgender students and allies are celebrating.

James Na, a Chino Valley Unified board member wanted to change district policy to assign bathroom, locker rooms and activities based on biological gender. He said his motion was prompted by a sexual assault in a school bathroom, apparently referencing a case in Virginia. He argued boys might want to use current policy as an excuse to peek at girls.

His proposal was threatened with legal action even before the vote, both the state superintendent of public instruction and the California attorney general said it would violate anti-discrimination laws.

Only fellow board member Andrew Cruz voted in favor and even wanted to take it a step further and require transgender students to undergo 6 months of psychological counseling to prove their gender identity.

But the proposals were voted down. Not a single person in the crowd spoke in favor of the changes.

Instead, many students recounted their own struggles with discrimination and accused the board members of being motivated by transphobia.

