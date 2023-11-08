Chino officers open fire on suspects who attempted to run them over after foot chase

The search is on for at least two suspects who managed to escape after officials say they attempted to run over officers with the Chino Police Department, which caused them to open fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:05 a.m., officers found a commercial truck they said was hauling a stolen commercial trailer near the intersection of Ramon and Edison avenues. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield. Instead, Chino PD officials said the driver intentionally drove over the front of the officers’ patrol vehicle while an officer was still inside.

The truck became disabled in the collision and the two suspects then ran away from the scene.

While officers chased after the suspects, another vehicle was waiting and one of the suspects jumped inside. The second vehicle then plowed into the officers at a high rate of speed. Thankfully, none of the officers were hit, but department officials said the vehicle narrowly missed one of them. The officers then opened fire.

It’s unknown if anyone was struck but the suspects drove away. Meanwhile, the second suspect involved in the foot chase was taken into custody at the scene.

The suspect involved in the first incident, as well as the driver of the second vehicle, remain at large. A description of them was not provided.

Those with information are asked to contact Sgt. Carlos Dominguez at 909-334-3124.