Chino Hills High School student hospitalized after falling from second floor of building

The Brief A student at Chino Hills High School is hospitalized after falling from the second floor of a building at the school. The girl sustained a traumatic injury but was responsive with paramedics. It's unknown if this incident was intentional or accidental.



A girl is hospitalized after she fell from the second floor of a building at Chino Hills High School, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The incident was reported around 9:18 a.m.

The girl, who was responsive when treated by paramedics, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a traumatic injury, according to the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Authorities are investigating if it was accidental or intentional.

No other details were immediately available.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.