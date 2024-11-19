Chino Hills High School student hospitalized after falling from second floor of building
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A girl is hospitalized after she fell from the second floor of a building at Chino Hills High School, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident was reported around 9:18 a.m.
The girl, who was responsive when treated by paramedics, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a traumatic injury, according to the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Authorities are investigating if it was accidental or intentional.
No other details were immediately available.
If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the Chino Valley Unified School District.