Chino break-in suspect strips naked after being shot by homeowner, police say

The Brief A man in Chino shot a man who broke into his home Tuesday morning. After the homeowner shot the man, police said he stripped naked. Chino police said Svens Sokolovskis of Whittier will be charged once he's released from the hospital.



A man is recovering in the hospital after Chino police said he tried to break into a house, got shot by the homeowner, then stripped naked.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before noon on Tuesday, at a home on Lombardy Court in Chino.

Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who said her husband had shot a man who had broken into their house through a front window.

SUGGESTED: WATCH: Cops tackle man accused of trying to sell stolen sports merch

When officers got there, they found the break-in suspect, who they identified as Svens Sokolovskis of Whittier. Sokolovskis was naked, and according to officers, "appeared to be under the influence of drugs."

Officers arrested Sokolovskis and paramedics took him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

What's next:

The Chion Police Department said Sokolovskis will be charged once he's released from the hospital.

Detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 909-334-3035.