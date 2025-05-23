Police activity on 71 freeway in Chino Hills brings traffic to a standstill

All northbound lanes of the 71 Freeway near Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills are closed due to heavy police activity.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert around 2:30 p.m.

The northbound lanes of the 71 at Euclid are closed. The north and southbound onramps at Euclid are also closed.

CHP recommends all traffic exit and enter at Pine.

Just before 5 p.m., the left lane reopened.

Images from SkyFOX showed traffic heavily backed up for miles as over a dozen officers stood on the freeway with two tents set up nearby.

While the northbound lanes were closed, traffic was also backed up on the southbound lanes with only one lane of traffic moving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX

What we don't know:

The subject of the police investigation is unknown. It's also unclear when the freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story, check back for updates