Arson suspected after two Chinatown businesses catch fire

The Brief LAPD are looking for a man who witnesses say set fire to two Chinatown restaurants. No injuries were reported and both fires were extinguished.



Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a suspect who witnesses said deliberately set fire to two businesses in Chinatown.

What we know:

The fires erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 and 900 blocks of North Broadway, damaging the Broadway Cuisine building and the nearby Hong Ning grocery store.

Witnesses reported that a person carrying a gas can was seen in the area. When police responded to the scene, no suspect was found, according to LAPD.

No injuries were reported. Both fires were quickly extinguished.

What we don't know:

No suspect description was provided.