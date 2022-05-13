Child, woman shot in South LA

article

A child and a woman were shot on Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported sometime around 3:10 p.m. in the 1730 block of W. 56th Street, near Western and Slauson Avenues.

Police said that somewhere between three and four suspects were involved in the shooting, and they were wearing gray hoodies at the time of the crime. A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

The child and woman, whose names and ages were not released, are both currently in stable condition, according to the LAPD.

Images from SkyFOX showed numerous bull casings surrounding a black vehicle that had its front window blown out.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.