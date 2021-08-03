Child taken to hospital after being bitten by K9 officer

article

A child was taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a K9 officer in South Pasadena Tuesday.

The child was attacked by the K9 during South Pasadena's National Night Out at Orange Grove Park around 8 p.m., an event meant to improve police-community relations, according to the South Pasadena Police Department.

South Pasadena PD told FOX 11 that officers will release more details of the incident Wednesday.

