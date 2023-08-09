Expand / Collapse search

Child struck by vehicle in LA's Pico-Union neighborhood

By FOX 11 Digital Team
LOS ANGELES - A child was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood Wednesday morning.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported at the intersection of Union Avenue and Washington around 7:40 a.m.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene. 

The child’s age and condition are currently unknown. 

No further details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
 