Child struck by vehicle in LA’s Pico-Union neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - A child was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood Wednesday morning.
An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported at the intersection of Union Avenue and Washington around 7:40 a.m.
Authorities said the driver remained at the scene.
The child’s age and condition are currently unknown.
No further details were immediately released.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.