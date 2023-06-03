Child killed in Pico-Union crash

A child was killed in a crash in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. Washington Boulevard and Toberman Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to officials, the child was a passenger in the car when the driver, identified only as a woman, was driving erratically underneath the 10 Freeway and crashed into a container that was on the side of the road.

The driver of the car was also injured and sent to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.