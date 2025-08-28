Child in diaper found wandering Santa Clarita streets

The Brief A toddler wearing only a diaper was found safe after wandering through several busy intersections in Santa Clarita. A good Samaritan rescued the child, who was carrying an iPad that helped authorities identify her and her family. The child's mother was arrested for felony child endangerment after deputies found her asleep and allegedly intoxicated.



A child wearing nothing but a diaper and carrying an iPad crossed several busy intersections in Santa Clarita before she was rescued by a good Samaritan, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway around 10:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the good Samaritan.

The child, who appeared to have a developmental disability, was identified through contact information based on information on the iPad she had in her possession.

Authorities took custody of the child and located the child's mother at the address on her iPad.

Officials said the mother, identified as 28-year-old Michelle Negrellos, was asleep and allegedly intoxicated. When talking to sheriff's deputies, her speech was slurred, and she said she was unaware the child was missing, officials said.

Negrellos was arrested for felony child endangerment.

The child's father, who does not live with Negrellos, was located and took custody of the child.