Veterinarian shocked to find rescue dog's eyes, private parts 'glued shut' in extreme Skid Row abuse case

The Brief A chihuahua named CeCe was rescued in Skid Row with her eyes and private parts intentionally glued shut with Gorilla Glue, a disturbing case of cruelty. The dog is currently receiving ongoing medical care and love from the rescue group Starts With One Today Animal Rescue. Rescuers describe the abuse as part of a larger, horrific pattern of daily animal cruelty and neglect they encounter in the Skid Row area.



A chihuahua found in Skid Row was suffering from a case of abuse so extreme that rescuers initially mistook her condition for a simple eye infection.

The dog, named CeCe, was found by rescuers from Starts With One Today Animal Rescue on Sunday.

What we know:

Rescuers initially believed CeCe was suffering from a basic eye infection, but a veterinarian quickly revealed the shocking truth. The vet called the rescue in "complete shock" after examining the dog.

The vet determined that CeCe's eyes were "glued shut with Gorilla Glue." In an even more disturbing finding, the vet reported that "her private parts were also glued shut."

Joey Tuchio with Starts With One Today Animal Rescue expressed his fury over the incident. Tuchio stated that the things they encounter daily on Skid Row are "honestly the thing of nightmares."

He listed the types of abuse the organization regularly sees, including "dogs that are dying of an overdose, dogs that are found in trash cans, dogs that are run over by a car and half their body isn't working anymore, dogs that are burnt alive."

What's next:

The trauma CeCe endured will not be easy to overcome. She will require ongoing medical care and a lot of love to heal fully.

The organization is asking the public for help to cover her expenses and provide her with a permanent home. They urged anyone who can help to follow them on Instagram or visit their website to donate, foster, or adopt.