Chicago teenager blows his hand off using fireworks

The Chicago Fire Department said Sunday that they had just treated a teenager who is going to lose a hand due to a fireworks injury.

The 19-year-old was injured at 129th and South Eggleston on the South Side, the fire department said.

Aside from losing a hand, the teenager also suffered other critical injuries to his chest and abdomen in the fireworks accident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Please leave fireworks to professional venues," tweeted the Chicago Fire Department.