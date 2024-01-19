Chatsworth High School alleged shooter threat leads to police chase

article

A male suspect allegedly attempted to enter Chatsworth High School on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The male allegedly threatened to "shoot up the school," and police said he already had a restraining order. According to authorities, the suspect left the campus as soon as officers arrived.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police activity outside Chatsworth High School following a report of a suspect making threats against the campus.

The Los Angeles School Police Department initiated a pursuit in order to track down the suspect.

Officials said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, but that law enforcement took all necessary steps to verify the credibility of the reported threat while maintaining a heightened state of security.

Police did not provide any further information on the incident.